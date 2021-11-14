You may take one look at Cardi B and think that she’s got some fantastic hair, but the truth is, it’s taken her a lifetime to get her luscious locks to where they are today. Yesterday, the mother of two logged into Instagram to share the story of her hair care journey with her 114 million followers.

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?’” the 29-year-old wrote. “That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case.”





Cardi then shared that she’s seriously struggled with managing her mane in the past, and she’s only just recently found methods that work for her. “They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow that long, it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from, also we couldn’t afford to go to the salon regularly, if at all.”

Thankfully, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is always making money moves, so she can afford to give her tresses the love that they deserve while picking up new tips and tricks from natural hair creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR,’ there’s no such thing as bad hair, and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

The New York native urged readers to check out her “HAIR DAY” highlight on IG to see what kinds of masks Cardi frequently uses on her and her daughter’s healthy hair.

See Cardi B’s hair evolution for yourself below.



