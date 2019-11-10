CardiB is never one to shy away from dishing out her opinion and Instagram's recent decision to remove the "likes" count on users' pages was no exception to the routine.

It was in an Instagram clip that the Bronx rapper addressed the new change, suggesting that the social media app is focused on the wrong things. The Instagram feature that could really use a facelift according to Cardi B? The comment section.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

"It's a big ruckus right now that the likes on Instagram are getting taken away," she began. "[...] I feel like in the beginning of Instagram, everything was so fun, people wanted to post their pictures, get likes [...] it just took a weird turn, was when people started to like the comments, when they were allowed to like comments or reply back to somebody's comments."

Cardi would go on to directly address the dangers of Instagram's comment sections, making a case for its role in cyberbullying and good-old-fashioned "clout chasing."

"If anything is affecting Instagram right now, it's the way the comments have been done or have been changing these past few years,"she added "I feel people been saying the most weirdest shit, been starting the craziest arguments, been starting to race bait ... because they want to get to the top, they want to get the most reactions. And that's what I feel. The comments affect more than the likes."