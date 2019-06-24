It appears Cardi B & Offset are sparing no change when it comes to their baby girl. According to TMZ, the power couple are dropping around $100,000 dollars to bling out baby Kulture for her first birthday on July 10th.

Cardi reportedly called on famous celeb jeweler Eliantte to make Kulture an iced out chain featuring characters from her favorite TV show, "Word Party.” The pendant and chain are made of diamonds, white gold and vibrantly colored enamel.

If you think the bling is outrageous, that’s nothing compared to the price tag Cardi & Set are shelling out for the actual party itself though. Cardi recently revealed she's pulling out all the stops, and spending a whopping $400k on the festivities. If my math is right, that’s damn near a half a million dollars for their daughter’s first birthday, sheesh. Must be nice to be born into hip hop royalty.

Check out the chain for yourself (below) and sound off in the comments. Is it smart to spend that type of money on a baby’s first birthday?