As we all know by now, it's not unusual (in fact, it's even pretty commonplace) for a celebrity to go all out for their child's birthday. Some examples include: YG buying a matching mini red Lambo for his little girl's 4th birthday, Future gifting his son a Rolex for his 5th birthday, and Travis Barker coughing up six-figures for his daughter's 14th birthday. And to round it all up, who can forget the epic first birthday celebration for Kylie and Travis' little one, Stormi, whereby they created a whole custom rendition of Travis' Astroworld for her, with Stormiworld.

So, with Cardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture's, first birthday coming up on the 10th of July, it's really no surprise that the "Clout" rappers were going to pull out the big guns. In fact, during an Instagram live session Cardi went on to tell her fans that she would be spending a whooping $400,000 for the festivities. "Kulture birthday party no lie, I'm spending about $400,00," said the mama to her fans. "And it's like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that's because it's her first birthday party and shit costs!" she explains. But Cardi goes on to assure her fans that this kind of lavish spending will NOT be a regular thing, saying, "but after her first bday party HA HA."

In other Cardi news, the artist recently had to result in performing in a robe after her jumpsuit tore right at the booty from twerking too hard during her performance at Bonnaroo last weekend. She also appeared at Takeoff's epic birthday bash 2 days ago in a show-stopping racy black fishnet number.