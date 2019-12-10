Cam'ron Makes Killa Season Official With "Believe In Flee" Music Video

"Purple Haze 2" is officially on the way.

As we approach the end of the decade, one album in particular that we expected to get long ago was Cam'ron's Purple Haze 2. For years, the Dipset rapper teased the release of the project while also dubbing it his final album. Unfortunately, it faced push back after push back but it appears that Killa Season is officially in effective.

Cam'ron came through earlier today with the official visuals for the first single off of Purple Haze 2, "Believe In Flee." Cam's newest set of visuals is simple yet effective. Surrounded by beautiful women, the rapper leads the pack while rapping off bars in a purple-lit room. His charisma and humor shines throughout as he busts hilarious dance moves and overall, has funny with the new record.

Along with the release of the project, it turns out that the album has been, once again, pushed back. Thankfully, not by too long. Initially announced as having a Dec. 16th release date, which is a Monday, it will now be released on Friday, Dec. 20th.