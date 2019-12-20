Cam'ron Delivers "Purple Haze 2" Ft. Wale, Jim Jones, Max B, & More

Following the releases of singles like "Believe In Flee," "This Is My City" with Max B, and "Big Deal," Cam'ron has finally delivered his anticipated project Purple Haze 2. The Harlem emcee is celebrating the release of his new album by kicking off the Purple Haze 2 Tour on Friday, beginning his road trip in Brooklyn.

Purple Haze 2 is heavy with the streetwise rhymes that Cam'ron's fans have grown to love as he spins tales of his life on the block and run-ins with the law. He pays homage to the city that helped raise him while reflecting on his trials and triumphs with beats that reverberate New York City. The rapper called on a handful of artists for features including Max B, Mimi, Disco Black, Shooter, and his Dipset brother, Jim Jones. Give Purple Haze 2 a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Toast to Me

2. Medellin

3. Losin’ Weight 3

4. K.O.P.

5. I Don’t Know (Ft. Wale)

6. Big Deal

7. Fast Lane

8. The Right One

9. This Is My City (Ft. Max B)

10. Keep Rising (Ft. Max B)

11. The Get Back (Ft. Mimi)

12. Just Be Honest (Ft. Mimi)

13. Ride the Wave

14. Killa Bounce (Ft. Disco Black)

15. Believe in Flee

16. Straight Harlem (Ft. Jim Jones & Shooter)