Cam'ron has been getting ready for the release of Purple Haze 2 for a minute. He's been teasing the album for years now but it seems that he wants to cap off the decade with the long-awaited project. He already released "Believe In Flee" to kick start the campaign but we haven't received a new single since. Perhaps ahead of its Dec. 16th release, he'll give us one more offering to give us a hint of what to expect.



Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

This week, the rapper unveiled his tour plans in support of the project. The Purple Haze 2 tour will kick off in Brooklyn a few days after the album's release on December 20th. However, he'll actually be hitting the road on consecutive dates in February starting in Philly on the 18th. From there, he'll hit Washington, Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, and other cities in the Mid West. The rapper will also hit a string of shows in Canada starting in Toronto on Feb 28th, Montreal on Feb 29th, and Ottawa on March 1st. The tour will ultimately end in Cambridge, MA on March 7th.

Purple Haze 2 will mark Cam'ron's first official album in a decade since 2009's Crime Pays, although he's released a few mixtapes since. He previously declared Purple Haze 2 as his final album but he's also teased a collab project with Jim Jones and The Program 2.