Cam Newton had an interesting start to the NFL offseason as the Carolina Panthers attempted a trade. Shockingly, no one really budged which led to the team releasing Newton completely. It was a shocking turn of events for a player who had led the team to a Super Bowl appearance while also winning league MVP that very same year. After months of looking for a new team, Newton was blessed by the New England Patriots who are looking to replace Tom Brady.

At first, it was reported that Newton was taking the veteran minimum with New England, which is a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. Thanks to Field Yates of ESPN, we now know some of the minute details that will be going into this deal. As you can see in the tweet below, Newton can make an extra $3.75 million when it comes to playing incentives, and if the team wins the Super Bowl, he could get as much as $7.5 million.

This deal is perfect for the Patriots as it is low risk, high reward. Newton is a superstar quarterback when he's healthy and if he can play the entire season, there is no doubt the Patriots can be contenders to go far in the playoffs, as long as they get him some weapons.

Needless to say, Newton and the Patriots could be in for a very mutually beneficial season.