Cam Newton found himself in unfamiliar territory back in March after it was revealed that the Carolina Panthers would be looking to trade him. After not being able to find a reasonable deal, the Panthers decided to release Newton thus making him a free agent. For months, Newton looked for a new team, and recently, he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. It's as short of a contract as you can possibly get, although it allows Newton to prove himself following countless injuries.

According to Boston Sports Journal reporter Greg A. Bedard, Newton's decision to join New England on a one-year deal has everything to do with his future in the league. “As one Patriots source told me recently, ‘This deal isn’t about this season for Cam, it’s about the next four or five,’” Bedard wrote.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

This signing is certainly a risk for both sides but if it pays off, Newton could wind up with a long-term home while the Patriots could have their definitive replacement for Tom Brady, without even having to tank for a number one overall draft pick.

The Newton-Bill Belichick experiment is bound to be a fun one and we can't wait to see it manifest come September.

[Via]