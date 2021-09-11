Cam Newton was one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL just a few years ago although as it stands, he is having trouble remaining consistent. After being let go by the Carolina Panthers, Newton got to play one season with the New England Patriots and while it started off promising, he had numerous blunders down the stretch that ultimately led to his release this past week. Now, Newton is looking for a new job, and he is also giving his side of the breakup from the Pats.

“Can we be honest? The reason why they released me is because indirectly I was going to be a distraction, without being the starter. Just my aura. That’s my gift and my curse," Newton explained.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Now, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Newton's job search is taking a bit of a turn for the worse as there is currently no interest in his services. Every team already has their quarterback lineup sorted out, and if Newton wants a job, he will have to wait for a player to get injured.

“His best play will be to wait for an injury,” Florio wrote. “Even then, the question is whether the team will bring in Newton or rely on the next man up.”

This is a sad state of affairs for the QB who once won league MVP and led his team to a 15-1 record. Regardless, Newton seems motivated to continue his career and if he can stay in shape, perhaps he can offer up a comeback for the ages.

