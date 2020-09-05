Cam Newton's career prospects were looking down just a few short months ago, but now, he appears to be thriving on the New England Patriots. When he was picked up by Bill Belichick and company, there were some who thought he would be the backup. However, it's become quite clear that Newton is going to be the starter in week one. Not to mention, he is also going to be one of the team's captains, which just goes to show how much of a leader he has proven himself to be.

While speaking to the Providence Journal, Newton explained how he feels about being a leader on the team and what the experience in New England has meant to him. Clearly, he's been loving every minute of it.

Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images

“Man, listen, words can’t even explain my feelings when I heard,” Newton said. “Ever since I first spoke to any personnel with the team, I wanted to make sure they understood my drive and understand I’m not taking this opportunity for granted. Whether it’s showing up as early as I do show up or leave as late as I leave, I know people know that my heart is in the right place."

Newton has a huge opportunity to prove the doubters wrong this season and so far, he's doing a fine job. Whether or not this manifests in results on the field, remains to be seen.

