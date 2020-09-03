Just a few months ago, fans and pundits were dishing out some pretty bizarre takes about Cam Newton. Sure, he has been injured over the past couple of seasons but at the end of the day, he's a former MVP who has been to a Super Bowl. He knows what it takes to win and he has the work ethic necessary to go far in the NFL. As it stands, Newton is on a one-year contract with the New England Patriots and he's been impressing his head coach, Bill Belichick.

Well today, it seems like all of that hard work officially paid off as Newton was named the team's Week 1 starter. Some felt like Newton would be put into a backup role but for now, he will be leading the offense come next weekend. In fact, it was revealed today that Newton would also be one of the team's captains, which is a demonstration of his ability to lead.

Despite all of the slander Newton has had to endure these past few months, it's clear that he is still a great quarterback and the Patriots are happy to have him.

Moving forward, it will be fun to see how he performs while coached by a legend like Belichick.