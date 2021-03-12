Cam Newton's career has been filled with ups and downs, especially over the course of the last few years. After numerous injuries, while playing with the Carolina Panthers, Newton was released by the team and eventually found a new home with the New England Patriots, who signed him to a 1-year deal. His first season with the team was topsy-turvy, to say the least, although Newton showed a ton of strength when it came to rushing the ball and completing trick plays.

For months, it was rumored that Newton wouldn't be coming back to the Patriots, but in the end, that turned out to be false. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Newton re-signed with the Patriots today for one year, at $14 million.

What's interesting about Schefter's report is the fact that he makes note that the Patriots could ultimately end up vying for another quarterback, which would make Newton the backup. However, at $14 million, it seems unlikely that the team would want Newton to be in that situation, especially when you consider his skill.

NFL fans and pundits reacted to the signing by noting that they are happy Cam is getting another chance and that at this point, it is very doubtful he ends up QB2. Newton still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and we can't wait to see what he can do.

