Cam Newton has dealt with numerous injuries over the years and as a result, his play has been affected. Last season, Newton got a fresh start with the New England Patriots and while he had a promising start, the team faltered throughout the season. Now, Newton and the Patriots are expected to part ways, which leaves Newton with the difficult task of finding a team that will officially make him the starting quarterback.

In the midst of his new reality, Newton decided to join the "I Am Athlete" podcast where he got to speak to former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Fred Taylor about his predicament. At one point, Newton was asked if he would consider retiring from the sport. Of course, Newton immediately pushed back against that idea, noting that there is no way 32 quarterbacks in the league are better than him.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it. There aren’t 32 guys better than me,” Newton exclaimed.

For many fans, Newton still has a lot of gas left in the tank and at 32, he is nowhere close to the end of his career. While it might be hard to find a team for next season, there is no doubt that he can make a massive impact in the right system.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images