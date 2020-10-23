When Cam Newton came to the New England Patriots in the offseason, it was unclear as to how well he was going to perform. Coming off various injuries, some fans didn't have a ton of confidence in the QB, while others felt like he was about to have a year similar to his MVP season in 2015. At the start of the year, Newton was playing like his old self, although over the last couple of games, the Patriots have largely struggled, and now, Newton is shouldering the blame.

While speaking to reporters recently, Newton said that the Patriots' results have been largely his fault and he feels as though he hasn't been very good under center. Newton then went on to say that he works hard every day and that he is the one who can ultimately get things to start rolling again.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“I just haven’t been — I just haven’t been good,” Newton said. “I haven’t matched enough good plays together for my liking and that is what it comes down to. When I mean good plays, I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss, just the whole gamut of how I play. I know what I am capable of and my standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it — my personal standard. That’s how I feel.”

This weekend, the Patriots will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers, who boast one of the best defenses in the league. This will be a tough test for Newton although if the Pats win, then it is safe to say that Newton will be just fine.

