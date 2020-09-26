Just a few months ago, Cam Newton's career in the NFL seemed to be on the rocks. After numerous injuries, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with him, which left Newton as a free agent. After a few months in limbo, the New England Patriots eventually signed Newton to a one-year deal that could fetch him close to $7 million in performance incentives, despite his base salary being in the $1 to $2 million range.

In just two games this season, Newton has been nothing short of impressive as he won a game against the Miami Dolphins while also keeping it close against the Seattle Seahawks. As a direct result of his play, Newton is expected to get a big contract next season, as long as he stays healthy. In fact, Michael Lombardi of The Athletic believes Newton could fetch a $25 million per year deal in 2021.

In the past, Newton has been criticized for his accuracy although, in two games, he has made over 70 percent of his passes. Regardless of sample size or length of the pass, this is an impressive stat and it's clear the Patriots are well-aware of how to use Newton to his advantage.

If he continues this pace, Newton may very well secure himself a massive payday, as well as a job for years to come. Considering the slander he took just a few months ago, it's great to see him doing so well.