Cam Newton gets brutally honest with his guest-star Brittany Renner in a teaser for a new episode of his "Funky Friday" series on YouTube.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback posted a now-viral clip of the interview to his Instagram Stories and continues to promote the upcoming episode by way of drip-feeding his audience enticing clips.

In the clip that has people talking, the football player explains to the Instagram model and author why he would never slide into her DMs.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"I’m Cam Newton, right?," he says in the video. "And I ain’t gonna lie. I’m not about to hit no DMs with no Brittany talking about ‘ay yo, what’s good? What’s popping? You in Atlanta? I see you in Atlanta. Boom. Slide through.'"

"But why not?" Renner asked.

"Cause I don't want to end up in your book," the player quickly answered.

At the end of last year, Renner announced a second book and the creation of her own podcast in the works.

Back in October of 2018, Brittany Renner released her first book, Judge This Cover. She described her work as the "beginning of [her] liberation" as she details her sex escapades between "7 men and 7 lessons all based on true events." The book made headlines as she spilled the tea on her alleged celebrity relationships, creating fake alias' for each man. Social media users were quick to decipher who was who based on the clues and details provided.

While we're not sure where the convo went from there, check out the clip below and stay tuned for the full episode of "Funk Friday."