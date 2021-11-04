The explosive interview between Brittany Renner and DJ Akademiks was filled with notable moments. Renner has long stood accused of grooming or trapping Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington, and she has fiercely defended herself. There have been allegations that a now-29-year-old Renner began dating Washington years ago when he was an 18 or 19-year-old college student, and earlier this year, the pair welcomed a child together.

It was been widely reported that the two have since split, and once again, Renner is tackling hard questions from the public. Her appearance on Akademiks's Off The Record podcast has caused a stir and Renner took to her Instagram to share a few lessons, as well as an update.

Renner uploaded a clip from her sit-down with Akademiks and added:

Few things here:

1.) You learn more when you LISTEN

2.) Often times the people we love try to make us feel small in hopes that we’ll never discover our power

3.) Changing for anyone is only prolonging you meeting the right person who will accept you for you

4.) What would YOUR life be like if people actually knew the whole truth about YOU?

5.) My patience is unmatched

6.) I am so happy I did this interview with @iamakademiks for @offtherecordclips on @spotify because it truly sheds light on a mentality a lot of men have and it’s helpful to know what we as women are up against

She also announced that she has another book in the works, in addition to her own podcast. Back in 2018, she released Judge This Cover, a book where she detailed her life and experiences. Check out her post below.