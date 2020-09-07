When the New England Patriots picked up Cam Newton earlier this year, many were curious to see how their partnership would play out. Some pundits thought that Newton would be the backup while others thought he could get cut from the roster. These hot takes were pretty ridiculous at the time, and now, they look especially misinformed now that Newton and the Patriots seem to be getting along quite nicely.

Newton has been named as a team captain and is expected to start for the team when their season begins this coming weekend. The quarterback has been quite vocal about just how much he loves his new team and recently, he echoed those sentiments while speaking with ProFootballTalk.

Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images

“Honestly, it’s been a match made in heaven for me just knowing I am at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction and everything is geared towards winning,” Newton said. “Coming from a person that has won at all levels, I feel as if that if I do the things the right way, trusting the same people who have gotten me to this point and trust their coaching, I think this is something that when you look at an opportunity in a timely manner, it can be accomplished.”

If this love for the Patriots translates out on the field, there is no denying the Patriots could be a very tough team to beat this season.

