Calvin Harris, Pharrell, & Pusha T Deliver A Summer Bop On "Day One"

Calvin Harris is one of the most beloved producers out and in 2017, he dropped an incredible summer album called Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. For years, people have been waiting on the follow-up, and today, it finally happened as Vol. 2 was delivered to the masses. The album contains a plethora of features, and many of these guest spots come from the world of hip-hop.

An example of this is the song "Day One" which features the likes of Pharrell and Pusha T. As you can hear down below, the song features funky guitar chords all while Pharrell maneuvers beautifully over the instrumentation. From there, Pusha T offers up a brief yet effective verse that gives the song some nice variety.

Quotable Lyrics:

There's some shit on them days that just won't let up

That only you'll offer to do

'Cause I forget, I always feel so much better

After I talk to you