mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calvin Harris, Pharrell, & Pusha T Deliver A Summer Bop On "Day One"

Alexander Cole
August 05, 2022 10:20
355 Views
30
0
Image via Calvin HarrisImage via Calvin Harris
Image via Calvin Harris

Day One
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Pusha T

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Calvin Harris, Pharrell, and Pusha T have a hit on their hands.


Calvin Harris is one of the most beloved producers out and in 2017, he dropped an incredible summer album called Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. For years, people have been waiting on the follow-up, and today, it finally happened as Vol. 2 was delivered to the masses. The album contains a plethora of features, and many of these guest spots come from the world of hip-hop.

An example of this is the song "Day One" which features the likes of Pharrell and Pusha T. As you can hear down below, the song features funky guitar chords all while Pharrell maneuvers beautifully over the instrumentation. From there, Pusha T offers up a brief yet effective verse that gives the song some nice variety.

Let us know what you think of this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

There's some shit on them days that just won't let up
That only you'll offer to do
'Cause I forget, I always feel so much better
After I talk to you

Calvin Harris Pharrell Pusha T new music Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Calvin Harris, Pharrell, & Pusha T Deliver A Summer Bop On "Day One"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject