Calez Drops Off "King's Talk"

Milca P.
October 07, 2019 00:40
King's Talk
Calez

Calez shares new cut.


Fresh off a break, Chicago's Calez has dropped off his latest "King's Talk" track. The new song arrives via producer Holly and finds Calez assuming his truest form to deliver on his latest creation, following up on August's "Woppy" track. 

The last full length outing we got from Calez came in the form of 2016's Baby album. This year, he has issued a strong string of single beginning with March's "Dark Matter." So far, no signs point toward an official follow up to Baby, but while we wait, be sure to get into "King's Talk" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Free fall
Boy it's about balance
Check your balance, See-saw
Walk around this bitch like I own it.

