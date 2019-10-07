Calez Drops Off "King's Talk"

Fresh off a break, Chicago's Calez has dropped off his latest "King's Talk" track. The new song arrives via producer Holly and finds Calez assuming his truest form to deliver on his latest creation, following up on August's "Woppy" track.

The last full length outing we got from Calez came in the form of 2016's Baby album. This year, he has issued a strong string of single beginning with March's "Dark Matter." So far, no signs point toward an official follow up to Baby, but while we wait, be sure to get into "King's Talk" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Free fall

Boy it's about balance

Check your balance, See-saw

Walk around this bitch like I own it.