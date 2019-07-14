Caleborate Turns Around With Triumphant "Away From" Track

Shortly after coming through with his "Hear Me Out" single and announcing his album of the same name, Caleborate returns with his latest "Away From" single, tapping New Jersey-bred Mir Fontane for the assist.

The mellow new track is laced with understated organ chords that build up into something of an anthem as Caleborate and Mir reflect on bringing suppressed aggressions to light.

"This record is my push back,” Caleborate says of the new cut in a press release. “This is me welcoming an altercation so I can tell you how I really feel — everything that’s a part of our circles gotta be real.”

Quotable Lyrics

This feel like a heat stroke

Daddy used to say, "If you got problems,

You could keep those."

Ridin' down the block, looking mean like D-Bo

And I don't celebrate wins, I repeat hoe



