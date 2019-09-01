Calboy’s talents don’t end with Rap; apparently, the "Envy Me" rapper can hoop as well, and his newest Instagram post is an announcement of just that. Attached to three separate videos of Calboy playing ball, is a caption calling out numerous other rappers. “Aye I be seeing y’all faking with The trainers @nolimitherbo @durkioworld 😂😂 ...all you rappin ass niggas think y’all can hoop come get up with me‼️ I got whatever on it...Let’s set it up! Y’all seen how @21savage nem got it .. @polo.capalot @meekmill @takdcr @quavohuncho @juicewrld999 @lilbibby_ @tjporter @jaygwuapo_ ...oh n aye NLE @choppppppa I’m coming to get patty money back n the singers can cum on get sum too! @chrisbrownofficial @champagnepapi @torylanez,” the post reads.

In all fairness, his confidence may be earned. Calboy does seem to be a respectable player. His jump shot looks to be on point and he’s got some handles to go with it. He’s also doing it all in what appears to be a pair of Kusbi Jeans that cannot be comfortable to play in. As for whether he’s better than Quavo or the other rappers who can ball is another question. Perhaps someone will take him up on his challenge. We will have to wait and see.