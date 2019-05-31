mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Calboy Makes His Debut With "Wildboy"

Rose Lilah
May 31, 2019 10:02
1.4K Views
70
3
CoverCover

Wildboy
Calboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Calboy makes his proper introduction with "Wildboy."


Calboy's success began with "Envy Me," which acts as the first song on his new full-length effort, Wildboy. The 10-track offering showcases the young artist's melodic sensibilities, as if "Envy Me" wasn't enough evidence to begin with. 

The melodies continue head-on with "Adam & Eve," and it becomes clear by the third song ("Love Me") that love and heartbreak is a prominent theme for Calboy right now. He's got a few choice features on here too-- choice in the sense that they all make sense as collaborators, they all impart a similar melodic/trap tone to the song, from Moneybagg Yo to the much-coveted Young Thug and the recently-handcuffed Lil Durk. 

This kid is one to keep an eye on. Lest we forget this is the very beginning of his journey and it's only up from here-- he's starting on pretty high ground to begin with.

Are you a fan yet? Check it out and let us know. For more music like this, follow our official On the Come Up playlist on Spotify here. Calboy makes an appearance or two (hint hint).

Tracklist

1. Envy Me

2. Adam & Eve

3. Love Me

4. Unjudge Me feat. Moneybagg Yo

5. Ghetto America feat. Yo Gotti & Lil Durk

6. Caroline feat. Polo G

7. Nina

8. Swing

9. Chariot feat. Meek Mill, Lil Durk & Young Thug

10. 12

Calboy Wildboy debut album
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Calboy Makes His Debut With "Wildboy"
70
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject