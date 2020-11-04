mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Busta Rhymes Snaps On Futuristic Banger "Who Are You"

Mitch Findlay
November 04, 2020 16:00
244 Views
20
1
The Conglomerate EntertainmentThe Conglomerate Entertainment
The Conglomerate Entertainment

Who Are You
Busta Rhymes

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Busta Rhymes continues to display incredible versatility with "ELE2: Reloaded" banger "Who Are You."


Busta Rhymes recently laid it all on the line with the release of his ambitious and appropriately epic Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, a project that prompted scores of his peers to step forward with flowers in hand. Coming equipped with no shortage of different styles, Busta opted to keep a few eclectic bonus cuts tucked away for the Reloaded version, which arrived a few days after the original's release.

Boasting the Murda Beatz-produced "Blowing The Speakers" and a revisit of the Eminem duet "Calm Down," ELE: Reloaded also came equipped with "Who Are You," which finds Busta Rhymes embodying the spirit of the Dungeon Dragon once again. Off the bat, it's evident that Busta is aiming for the jugular with his savage introductory bar "shit gets painful like a pregnant pussy with contractions." From there, all hell breaks loose as the legendary emcee proves he can adapt to any production style. While it's not quite as potent as some of ELE's more intense highlights, it's clear that Bus-a-Bus brought everything he had to these sessions, and Reloaded only solidifies the depth of his ammunition stores. 

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off. Do you think Busta Rhymes came through with a genuine album of the year contender?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everybody with the action 'til you hear this shit go
And a situation happened
Shit gets painful like a pregnant pussy with contractions
Every bitch'll get to schemin', every ni*ga get to blackin'

 

Busta Rhymes
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  244
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Busta Rhymes ELE2 ele 2: reloaded
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Busta Rhymes Snaps On Futuristic Banger "Who Are You"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject