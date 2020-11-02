mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Busta Rhymes Reloads "ELE2" Album With 4 New Songs, Including 1 With Eminem

Alex Zidel
November 02, 2020 09:18
Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God (Reloaded)
Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes releases the reloaded version of his new album "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God" with a feature from Eminem.


Busta Rhymes' new album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God has reminded people of the rap legend's strength in the game. Before the release, it had been eleven years since Busta's last album dropped so, in more ways than one, the people needed a refresher. The youth of today may not be too familiar with Busta Rhymes so the arrival of ELE2 painted him as the eccentric character that he is and, today, the icon comes through with four new songs as part of the reloaded version.

Accompanying the official release of the "Master Fard Muhammad" video release with Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes has uploaded the reloaded version of his new album to streaming services, including four new songs, including an older re-release of "Calm Down" with Eminem.

The original release included features from Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, M.O.P., Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Listen to the reloaded version below and let us know what you think of the new songs.

New Songs On Tracklist:

23. Blowing The Speakers
24. Who Are You
25. Hope Your Dreams Come True
26. Calm Down (feat. Eminem)

