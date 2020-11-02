Busta Rhymes Bodies A Murda Beatz Banger On "Blowing The Speakers"

Busta Rhymes has earned the right to engage in a victory lap, following the release of his acclaimed new project Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. Praised by many fans as a return to form for the hip-hop legend, the vast and versatile project featured an array of different styles and sonic directions. As a veteran of several different rap decades, Busta made sure to pay homage to his come-up in a variety of ways, but never once did the album feel archaic -- in fact, its differences from the current production landscape was a breath of fresh air.

Today, Busta came through and delivered a Reloaded version of his new album, boasting three new songs and a revised home for Eminem duet "Calm Down." Of the batch, "Blowing The Speakers" served as an immediate standout if only for the decidedly contemporary beat and energy. Over a spacey trap banger from Murda Beatz, Busta slides into an effortless bag as he showcases the adept ability to keep up with current tradition. There are even a few high-end fashion references to really tie the room together.

Be sure to check out "Blowing The Speakers" now, fresh off the ELE2: Reloaded update that dropped today. While it's no surprise to see this one omitted from the final tracklist, if only due to the different sound,

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Let take off my coat ’cause it’s hot in this bitch

I been gettin’ my dough, just talkin’ my shit

‘Bout to fuck with these hoes, follow the whip

And they know exactly what to do, follow the script