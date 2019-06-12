Fans, collaborators and those inspired by Bushwick Bill were taken on an emotional ride this past weekend when it was reported that the Geto Boys rapper passed away last Sunday. The report was premature since Bushwick's son followed up letting everyone know that his father was still fighting his cancer battle with his family by his side.

Sadly, just one day later the famed rapper passed away for real and TMZ now reports that his final wish was to be surrounded by clean air in a mountainous environment. The 52-year-old opted to try holistic healing in a Colorado facility where he checked in last week. Bushwick spent his last days surrounded by nature, beautiful mountains and clean air - just what he wanted.

The publication details how Bushwick managed to make a couple of serious moves before he passed as well. Apparently, he wrapped up his final album, Check Morals/Turpitude Balance and even completed necessary steps to launch a Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

"One of the most intelligent brothers I ever met in the world," Snoop Dogg wrote of Bushwick. "Also was welcoming to me and warren g as young artist. In the game before we had a deal what a treasure Big things come in small packages keep my dear brother bill. In ya prayers he’s an angel and that ain’t no cap all real rap."