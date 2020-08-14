Burna Boy Shares "Twice As Tall" Project Executive Produced By Diddy

Getting a leg up on the onslaught of releases that are sure to drop tonight is Burna Boy. The Afrobeats entertainer has released his anticipated album Twice As Tall, a record that was executive produced by Diddy. "It’s a time when everybody has to be the best version of themselves and the strongest version of themselves,” Burna Boy told The Post when speaking about Twice As Tall.

This project follows Burna's solo addition to The Lion King: The Gift as he delivered the track "JA ARA E." While fans have been tuned into Burna Boy's Afro-fusion rhythms for years, expanding his talents to Bey's platform has introduced him to an audience who is just learning of the Nigerian singer. Twice As Tall boasts a handful of features from artists including Naughty By Nature, Stormzy, Chris Martin, Sauti Sol, and Youssou NDour. Timbaland and Anderson .Paak also contributed to the project, so stream Twice As Tall and let us know what you think of Burna Boy's latest offering.

Tracklist

1. Level Up (Twice As Tall) ft. Youssou N'Dour

2. Alarm Clock

3. Way Too Big

4. Bebo

5. Wonderful

6. Onyeka (Baby)

7. Naughty by Nature ft. Naughty by Nature

8. Comma

9. No Fit Vex

10. 23

11. Time Flies ft. Sauti Sol

12. Monsters You Made ft. Chris Martin

13. Wettin Dey Sup

14. Real Life ft. Stormzy

15. Bank on It