Valentine's Day is truly a strange holiday where people who are in relationships are forced to celebrate it while others enjoying the single life wonder what it would be like if Instagram's "relationship goals" became attainable in their real-lives (or they order a pizza and call it a night). However, for anyone still bitter about their previous relationship, Burger King is offering their own way of closure -- or at least letting your exes know their worth.

This Valentine's Day, you can get a free Whopper in exchange for pictures of your ex. Burger King will be setting up "break up boxes" in locations across New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston. Additionally, Burger King will accept other types of memorabilia such as letters, stuffed animals, or items of clothing, given it's related to your ex. For the record, I personally feel terrible for anyone working that day because Lord knows someone will be trying to finesse their dirty laundry for a free Whopper.

The promotion is not only for Valentine's Day but also in the promotion of Birds Of Prey which essentially deals with Harley Quinn post-Joker break up.

“This Valentine’s Day, who needs The Joker when you can have the King?" Burger King explained in a press release. "In a new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and their new film 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),' Burger King restaurants are celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day in true Harley Quinn fashion. On the heels of the February 7 'Birds of Prey' movie release, in which everyone’s favorite anti-heroine Harley embarks on her post-breakup emancipation from The Joker, Burger King is turning ex-flames into flame-grilled Whopper sandwiches."