The Buffalo Bills have released veteran NFL running-back, LeSean McCoy. McCoy is thirty-one-years-old and after a down season in 2018, it seems like the Bills believe he’s out of gas. For as elusive as McCoy has been as a back for his illustrious career, it seems he can’t continue to evade the wall all running backs (except for Frank Gore) seem to hit after 30.

Fans are already speculating where McMcoy might continue this twilight stage of his career. The Texas, Chief, and Chargers all seem like rosters he could make a significant impact on. Bleacher Report has done a full run-down on which teams suit his playstyle and why here.

According to ESPN, Bills general manager Brandon Beane, has said McCoy was surprised by the decision and seemed frustrated after learning of his fate. Beane also said that releasing McCoy was mostly a last-minute decision. The team mulled over trading the running back but inevitably decided against it. "We did look around to see if there was a right fit but we didn't find one," Beane said. "This kind of gives him a chance to choose his destination, as well, and he's earned that." We’ll have to wait and see which jersey McCoy will be rocking on the field this season.