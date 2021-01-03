When it comes to sports, streaking is an all-too-familiar occurrence. Of course, one does not need to strip naked to be a streaker, although you will certainly get a lot more attention if you do. Fans seem to love running out onto the field for no good reason, only to get tackled by security, or worse, an actual player. Despite the downsides, people continue to streak, and every time it happens, we are always left confused as to the motive behind it all.

The latest case of streaking took place today, in a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. As you can see in the clip below, the man runs onto the field in a rain poncho, before being brought down by security. The players on the field seemed shocked by it all although it only lasted but a few seconds.

What makes this particular instance bizarre is the fact that we are in a pandemic, which makes this pretty dangerous. The players are constantly being tested but the fans aren't, which can create a pretty bad scenario, especially with the playoffs starting next week.

As of next week, perhaps the NFL will instill a bit more security, just as a precaution that this doesn't happen again.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images