Bryson Tiller Joins The Game On "Born 2 Rap" Record "Stay Down"

Kevin Goddard
December 01, 2019 10:50
Listen to The Game & Bryson Tiller's collab "Stay Down."


In what normally isn’t a bitter sweet time, The Game delivered what he’s describing as his last album ever this week when he dropped off Born 2 Rap. The massive 25-track project is loaded with several guest features, and one in particular that fans were eager to hear was from Bryson Tiller, who joined Game on the track “Stay Down,” which we’re highlighting for y’all right here.

Slowing things down the ladies, Bryson handles the chorus and opens the record off crooning about his woman staying by his side, meanwhile The Game spits his respective bars. The record and chorus even flips Big Pun’s “Dont Wanna Be A Player” in the process. Its a pretty fly record that should appeal to both the ladies and fellas.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. The rest of Born 2 Rap can be streamed now on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you upset (Yeah), why you frownin'? (Why)
Why you frownin', why you down, and (Yeah)
Niggas wildin’, love to waste time, and (That's right)
Play her like violin, I had to dial in

- Bryson Tiller

