Bryson Tiller & Drake Are "Outta Time" In New Single

Bryson Tiller's gradual return to the spotlight has been underscored by nostalgia, with the singer revisiting his debut album Trapsoul and even naming his new album Anniversary after the 5 year milestone his first album just celebrated.

It was a different time when Tiller first dropped "Don't" and got the entire Internet in their feelings. In fact, it's impact was so widely felt that Drake and his go-to producer 40 reached out to Tiller to sign with OVO off the strength of that one single. Although Tiller would eventually end up signing with RCA, it was still all love between the two.

The two have been teasing music together since 2017 and have held off on treating fans to a collaboration since. It's fitting, then, that the sole feature on Anniversary is none other than Drake himself.

The Toronto rapper brings frequent collaborators Vinylz, Nineteen85 & 40 along to craft a sensual and airy beat that sets the perfect setting for the two artist's first appearance together on wax.

Vinylz & 40 are adept at repurposing existing songs into an airy backdrop, pitching up Snoh Aalegra's "Fool For You" and transforming it into another instrument in the mix the same way they did with Che Ecru's "Before I Die" on "No Guidance."

Suffice it to say, fans won't be disappointed.

Check out "Outta Time" below and let us know what you think of the long awaited Bryston Tiller & Drake link up in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been thinking maybe

Things were never the

Way we made em out to be

How we thought they were

Lately I'm not sure

One thing for sure

Is when we're together

We're toxic as ever

Make no mistake, all the roads lead

To we shouldn't be together