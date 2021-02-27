Bryson Tiller & Big Sean Team Up For Smooth Love Song "Still Yours"

Bryson is an undisputed favorite in the r&b space and on Friday, he delivered a deluxe version of his Anniversary project. The original effort contained 10 tracks and this deluxe contains five new cuts, with one of them featuring Big Sean. This track is called "Still Yours" and it serves as a moody love song that features both artists at their best.

Throughout the track, we get some smooth r&b production all while Bryson's vocals create a perfect vibe. Lyrically, Bryson speaks about a relationship that doesn't seem to have any clear-cut boundaries are expectations. The artist tries to navigate this reality by explaining his intentions, which are eventually backed up by Big Sean's verse.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pourin' up Chardonnay, I'll turn you up (I'll turn you up)

Get you at your max, baby, turn you up

Kick back and relax with me, burn it up (Burn it up then)

But we fight again (Fight again)

But I'm tired of doin' this again and again