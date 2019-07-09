With news of a Breaking Bad movie beginning to pick up steam, many have all but assumed that Aaron Paul will be reprising his acclaimed role as Jesse Pinkman. Yet the involvement of Bryan Cranston remains a mystery, given the ultimate fate of Walter White. Either way, many came to expect a mini-reunion of sorts, despite Cranston never once confirming his involvement in the project. Naturally, when the pair began teasing a mysterious joint endeavor, fans immediately concluded what might seem obvious: Breaking Bad Reunion.

Of course, the cryptic phrasing and desert-themed photography only served to enhance the narrative. With hype for the Breaking Bad movie reaching an all-time high, both Cranston and Paul came through and dropped the bombshell. Behold, Dos Hombres, their brand new venture in the world of Mezcal.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

As the story goes, Dos Hombres emerged as the result of Cranston and Paul's epic quest to secure the perfect Mezcal, a quest entirely fueled by the purism of impulsive desire. "We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal," reads the statement, penned by both Cranston and Paul. "It was on a dirt road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest."

Though both men deserve congratulations for their new money move, many fans have opted for an alternative response. Which is to say, flying into a Tuco Salamanca-esque rage. In fact, the response seen on both their respective pages is rather ugly, revealing a sense of entitlement that both parties would likely find rather off-putting. Sad though it may be that the Breaking Bad movie remains a mystery, the continued partnership of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul should be celebrated rather than scorned. Congrats to the legendary on-screen duo, and best of luck in this latest venture!