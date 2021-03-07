mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Offer A Taste On "Silk Sonic Intro"

Aron A.
March 07, 2021 12:40
Off of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' forthcoming collaborative effort.


Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are two artists who've innovated the past for a refreshing dose of nostalgia. Rooted in soul and funk, it only made sense that the two artists would come together for a collaborative effort at some point. No one knew how soon but the results of the pairing on wax is nothing short of greatness.

While we received "Leave The Door Open" on Friday, the duo also slid in with a quick intro from their forthcoming project that gives us a better taste of what's to come. With contributions from Bootsy Collins, it runs for a bit over but the funky and soulful energy they bring is something we look forward to hearing more of in the future.

Check out Anderson and Bruno Mars' "Silk Sonic Intro" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Who y'all came to see tonight?
Who gon' get the ladies feelin' somethin'? Ooh
We gon' lock this groove in tight

