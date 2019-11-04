The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 on the season following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos, and quarterback Baker Mayfield could not have looked more defeated as he took the podium for his post-game press conference. Naturally, twitter was quick to sling jabs at Mayfield as he discussed the team's fourth straight loss.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Mayfield completed 27 of 42 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the loss. Through eight games this season, the second-year QB has completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,963 yards with just seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Worth noting, Mayfield eclipsed 3,700 passing yards with 27 TDs and 14 interceptions in 14 appearances during his rookie campaign.

The Browns will return to the Dawg Pound for their Week 10 matchup against the 6-2 Buffalo Bills.