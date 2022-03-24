Bronny James Jr. is easily the most well-known high school athlete in the world. He is the oldest son of LeBron James, and there is a real belief that he will be playing in the NBA in just a couple of years from now. With that in mind, Bronny is currently looking at a plethora of college offers as he will be part of the 2023 recruitment class. Bronny has been solid as a junior at Sierra Canyon and going into his senior year, he is expected to take a huge leap forward.

Now, fans are looking deeply into his recruitment projections, and a recent report from 247Sports provides all of the biggest details. They have their own internal ranking, as well as a composite one that takes in rankings from a plethora of different sources.

Based on the composite ranking, Bronny is thought to be the 34th best recruit in the country, and he is the sixth-best combo guard. As for the 247Sports ranking, Bronny is down at 52nd, all while ranking seventh as a combo guard. This is definitely promising news for Bronny and leads in well to the idea that he will likely be a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Entry Draft.

Bronny's development remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to track his burgeoning career.

