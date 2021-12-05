Much like his dad was two decades ago, Bronny James has had all eyes on him for most of his high school basketball career. Playing for Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon, alongside other star recruits like five-star senior Amari Bailey, Bronny's game has elevated each year.

Last night (Dec. 4), Sierra Canyon played in LeBron James' "Chosen-1's Invitational" showcase in Staples Center, where James' Lakers compete on a nightly basis. The showcase included two games, one for Sierra Canyon's boys team and one for the girls team. Bronny spoke on how significant the night was: "Felt special, playing in the same gym as he plays in."

The boys took on LeBron's former high school St. Vincent–St. Mary from Akron, OH. In attendance for the game were some of LeBron's star NBA friends like teammate Carmelo Anthony, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and others.

Bronny led his team in scoring, posting 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Sierra Canyon won 71-53.

Bronny's highlight plays included a beautiful drive where he used his jab step several times to get the defender on his heels, then blew by him for a scoop layup.

He also looked as confident as ever, launching three pointers from NBA range at the top of the key, much like his dad does on a regular basis.

Bronny James' junior year campaign has gotten off to a hot start, as he looks to transition from hyped up son of one of basketball's best ever, to a legitimate highly-touted college recruit. As a four-star prospect currently, Bronny's 6'4" build gives him a lot of opportunity for success.

Just a week after LeBron stood up for Bronny and had hecklers removed from an NBA game, James' son showed off his skills for his dad on the same court he plays on.