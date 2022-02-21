Bronny James Jr. could be the hottest commodity in the NBA Draft in 2024 as his father LeBron has pretty well confirmed that he will go wherever his son goes. It was a pretty bold message to the league as now, 30 GMs are waiting to see what will happen two draft cycles from now. If you draft Bronny, you're guaranteeing yourself one of the greatest players of all time, which by default, makes Bronny that much more valuable to each and every team.

As for his actual draft projection, well, it seems like Bronny would have made the NBA, with or without his father's help. In a new report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, it was revealed that Bronny will likely go in the Second Round of the draft following his first year of college.

Per Pincus:

"Having polled several executives, Bronny James probably projects to be a second-round pick at this point, though it’s too early to say with any certainty. A team could reach for the son to lure the father."

Bronny is currently in his Junior year at Sierra Canyon, which means in 2023, he will get to choose which college he wants to attend. Bronny has been linked to Duke in the past, however, it remains to be seen where he will go with his career.

