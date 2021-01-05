The relationship between Denver Broncos star Von Miller and his ex-fiancée Megan Denise has turned sour, and the undoing is playing out in real-time. The unassuming former couple has kept themselves out of messy headlines, but it all came crashing own after Megan shared alleged screenshots of conversations she had with Miller about their unborn child. According to Megan Denise, after she told Miller about her pregnancy, he told her, "I'm honestly praying for a miscarriage."

"Since y'all want to know. Here's y'all's 'MVP'," Megan wrote over a screenshot of a text conversation with Miller that she shared to her Instagram Story. Miller allegedly wrote, "I so disappointed in myself. I'm so disappointed." Megan replied, "Me too." Then Miller said, "This is the biggest mistake of my life." Megan told him that she didn't want to block him and he responded, "I'm honestly praying for a miscarriage."

Meanwhile, Miller wrote on his Instagram Story that this is all "fake news, lol." He added, "The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic trap." Megan saw his message and fired off one of her own. "Better relax my boy. Everyone over there knows what I have!! Don't make me go there," she wrote. "My heart goes out to any woman/ or man who is or has ever dealt with mental, physical, or verbal abuse."

"Praying death on me and mine was enough, Megan added. "Protecting me & mine all 2021." Elsewhere, she also posted screenshots where the football player allegedly told her he hated her and should have left her in the streets. Check out the messy back and forth below.



