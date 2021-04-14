BROCKHAMPTON's "Count On Me" Visual Stars Lil Nas X & Dominic Fike

The two artists take a trippy, and steamy, journey into the woods.

We have Lil Nas X news that doesn't involve Satan shoes or "MONTERO" being stripped from streaming services. BROCKHAMPTON recently released their album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, one of two projects that they plan on delivering this year. Their "COUNT ON ME" single has been a favorite among fans, so it's only appropriate for them to drop off a music video that stars the likes of Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike. The visual opens with the two artists making their way into the woods before things start to take a strange turn.

In true BROCKHAMPTON fashion, everything becomes a tad trippy as the visuals begin to warp. Things get frisky between Nas X and Fike, as well, as they are seen getting close and making out in a few steamy scenes. The visual ends on a brain-melting note as NasX and Fike's animated nude bodies intertwine. "I guess i’m a video vixen now," Lil Nas X tweeted. Check out the music video for "COUNT ON ME" and let us know what you think.

