BROCKHAMPTON Drops Off "ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE" Ft. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Danny Brown

Fans of BROCKHAMPTON were hit with a blow when Kevin Abstract recently shared, "2 Brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last." The collective has seen its share of shifting members and it seems as if their successful journey will come to an end. However, they aren't bowing out quietly and on Friday (April 9), they delivered ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE.

The 13-track project boasts features from Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, SoGone SoFlexy, Charlie Wilson, and Baird. We're still awaiting news about BROCKHAMPTON's second project of the year, but in the meantime, stream ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. BUZZCUT ft. Danny Brown

2. CHAIN ON ft. JPEGMAFIA

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL ft. A$AP Ferg & A$AP Rocky

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS ft. SoGone SoFlexy

7. I'LL TAKE YOU ON ft. Charlie Wilson

8. OLD NEWS ft. Baird

9. WHAT'S THE OCCASION?

10.WHEN I BALL

11. DON'T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT PT. II