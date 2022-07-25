Brittany Renner found herself involved in a few viral moments at Rolling Loud this weekend. While video of her interaction with Kodak Black has spread across Twitter and Instagram, she allegedly also got into a bit of an altercation with a man at RL. A video emerged showing the influencer getting into it with a concertgoer at Rolling Loud before she threw a cup of water in his face. The man later threw water back at her before he was pulled out by security.





The man, who has been identified as Omar Martinez, spoke to The Shade Room to provide his side of the story. He said that he was cheering her on while she was dancing but then decided to bring up PJ Washington, the father of Renner's child, as she was walking away.

"I was hyping her up at first while she was twerking as she was walking away I screamed “I love PJ” as a fan of them,” Omar told The Shade Room. “So then she proceeded to walk towards me with anger, opened a water bottle about to pour on me and I told her to throw it on me because she is the celebrity here not me. After she threw her water bottle, I proceeded to throw water back.”

He added, "She's just bitter."





Sources close to the situation confirmed that security didn't drag him out with a bag over his head. A source explained that his bookbag was over his head "due to how they were handling him."

Renner recently chimed in on the viral clip in an ominous tweet, writing, "I don't tolerate disrespect and I'm willing to accept whatever comes behind that."