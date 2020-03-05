Kids say the darndest things, don't they? Britney Spears' 13-year-old son, Jayden Federline, disclosed some pretty shocking news on Instagram Live. While it didn't seem like he went on the app with the intention of spilling beans about his mom's music career, Jayden was understandably bombarded with questions about Britney. After all, she is an internationally-beloved pop icon.

That's why news of Britney's possible retirement is going to have so many people shook today. When asked whether he has heard any of her unreleased music, Jayden revealed that Britney's head has not been in the zone these days when it comes to music. "I haven't see her do a lot of music at all," he told his followers. "I remember one time I asked mom what happened to your music and she was like, 'I don't know hunny. I might just quit it,' and I'm like, 'What are you saying? Do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'" Spoken like a true 13-year-old.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jayden then may have unintentionally hinted at the reason for Britney's decision to stop making bops. He was asked whether his grandfather, Jamie Spears, is a "jerk", a question which likely arose because his conservatorship over Britney has been considered very controversial. Jamie's alleged tyrannical control over Britney's whole career has recently sparked the #FreeBritney campaign. Jayden had nothing nice to say about the man. "He's a pretty big d***. He's pretty f***ing g**. He can go die."

Jayden promised he would share the full story about his mother's restraints if he reached 5,000 Instagram followers, but after all the tea he spilled in this livestream, his parents may very well confiscate his phone.