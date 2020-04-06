British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus on March 27th, has recently been moved to an intensive care unit. The news follows the development that Johnson had been moved to a hospital on Sunday.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Though his COVID-19 symptoms are said to have worsened, a spokesperson states that Johnson is receiving "excellent care," and was moved to the ICU as what appears to be a precautionary measure. "Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," reads the official statement. "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

At the time of this writing, he remains conscious. Should Johnson prove incapable of enacting his responsibilities, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has reportedly been assigned to take over in his stead. Despite the divisive nature of many political figures, losing a world leader to coronavirus would be a tremendously dark day for global morale. We can only hope that Johnson, 55, makes a full recovery.

[via]