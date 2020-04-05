Boris Johnson has been hospitalized after battling ongoing symptoms since his coronavirus diagnosis.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital, Sunday, after battling coronavirus symptoms since his March 27 diagnosis.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
The decision to go to the hospital was described as a "precautionary step."
In the time since his diagnosis, Johnson has worked from home and lived in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
On Friday, Johnson released an update video on Twitter saying he was still experiencing symptoms: "I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."
There are now more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus around the world. Over 68,000 have died.
