mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz Is Back With A Seasonal Track "Rehab (Winter In Paris)"

Chantilly Post
September 20, 2019 13:02
237 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Rehab (Winter In Paris)
Brent Faiyaz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Brent Faiyaz's here with a new one.


Brent Faiyaz is here with a new song that follows the same vibe as his last release, detailing a seasonal lust story about his time in a European city. His last tune, "Fuck The World (Summer In London)" was all about some time spent in the UK and wanting to spend physical time with a woman but not necessarily quality time.  

His latest song depicts his time in the French city of Paris. "Rehab (Winter In Paris)," starts off with Brent seemingly touching on his woman from London and how she doesn't compare to his honey in the French estate despite her drug addiction. 

Brent's detailed and open lyricism has been appreciated for a long time and we know it's safe to say he ain't close to being done. "New shit otw I’m not even close 2 being done fr," he captioned a recent Instagram post

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics
Lately I been thinking 'bout us 
You as real as they come
But you would rather be on them drugs 
And I would rather hang with my thugs

Brent Faiyaz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  237
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Brent Faiyaz Winter In Paris rehab stream listen
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Brent Faiyaz Is Back With A Seasonal Track "Rehab (Winter In Paris)"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject