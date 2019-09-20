Brent Faiyaz Is Back With A Seasonal Track "Rehab (Winter In Paris)"

Brent Faiyaz is here with a new song that follows the same vibe as his last release, detailing a seasonal lust story about his time in a European city. His last tune, "Fuck The World (Summer In London)" was all about some time spent in the UK and wanting to spend physical time with a woman but not necessarily quality time.

His latest song depicts his time in the French city of Paris. "Rehab (Winter In Paris)," starts off with Brent seemingly touching on his woman from London and how she doesn't compare to his honey in the French estate despite her drug addiction.

Brent's detailed and open lyricism has been appreciated for a long time and we know it's safe to say he ain't close to being done. "New shit otw I’m not even close 2 being done fr," he captioned a recent Instagram post.

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Lately I been thinking 'bout us

You as real as they come

But you would rather be on them drugs

And I would rather hang with my thugs



