Brent Faiyaz Questions A Woman's Loyalty On "F*ck The World"

Just last month Brent Faiyaz gave us the visual to his track "Trust" and now he's back with a whole new mood on his single dubbed "Fuck The World (Summer In London).” By the lyrics, it sounds like Brent took a trip to the UK and headed back to Maryland with a whole new feeling about a certain gyal.

"Just 'cause I fuck you, that don’t mean I trust you," hee sings, later questioning if this person would still be with him if he "had day shifts." The lyrics speak volumes on top of a warped beat that has a few interesting sound bites. We can only hope there's more where this song came from when it comes to the Sonder Son singer.

Listen to the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain’t never home for long but you pull up when I call

All the hood niggas respect me

Strippers wanna sex me

You bluffed on him

Now he mad because you let me