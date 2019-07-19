mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz Questions A Woman's Loyalty On "F*ck The World"

Chantilly Post
July 19, 2019 14:34
Fuck the World ( Summer In London )
Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz speaks his truth on his latest offering.


Just last month Brent Faiyaz gave us the visual to his track "Trust" and now he's back with a whole new mood on his single dubbed "Fuck The World (Summer In London).” By the lyrics, it sounds like Brent took a trip to the UK and headed back to Maryland with a whole new feeling about a certain gyal. 

"Just 'cause I fuck you, that don’t mean I trust you," hee sings, later questioning if this person would still be with him if he "had day shifts." The lyrics speak volumes on top of a warped beat that has a few interesting sound bites. We can only hope there's more where this song came from when it comes to the Sonder Son singer. 

Listen to the new-new and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

I ain’t never home for long but you pull up when I call
All the hood niggas respect me
Strippers wanna sex me
You bluffed on him
Now he mad because you let me

Brent Faiyaz Fuck the world Summer In London stream
